Denver Broncos schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The Broncos haven’t made the postseason since the 2015 season, when they won Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning’s last career game. But things look a little different in Denver this season after the team traded for long-time Seattle quarterback and nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson in one of the biggest shakeups of the offseason. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Broncos full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Broncos 2021 record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Nathaniel Hackett
Key players: Russell Wilson (QB), Jerry Jeudy (WR), Patrick Surtain II (CB)
Broncos schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/12 at Seahawks (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Texans, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/25 vs. 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 4: 10/2 at Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/6 vs. Colts (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 6: 10/17 at Chargers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 7: 10/23 vs. Jets, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Jaguars (Wembley), 9:30 AM, ESPN+
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: 11/13 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/20 vs. Raiders, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 12: 11/27 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 13: 12/4 at Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/11 vs. Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 15: 12/18 vs. Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 16: 12/25 at Rams, 4:30 PM, CBS/Nickelodeon
Week 17: 1/1 at Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Chargers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 1 at Seahawks, Week 6 at Chargers
Sunday Night Football: Week 3 vs. 49ers, Week 14 vs. Chiefs
Thursday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Colts
Christmas Day: Week 16 at Rams
