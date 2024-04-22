Denver Broncos reveal new uniforms, helmets and throwbacks for 2024 season

The Denver Broncos will have a new look when they face the Chiefs in the 2024 season.

In fact, they could appear different in the two games the AFC West rivals will play later this year.

The Broncos on Monday unveiled new uniforms that the team says is a “bold and modern design inspired by Denver’s proud tradition, Colorado’s landscape and Broncos Country.”

Dubbed the “Mile High Collection,” the Broncos will have nine primary uniform combinations.

The Broncos’ blue helmets now have a matte shell and the number 5280 on the front, which signifies Denver’s mile-high elevation. That 5280 also is featured elsewhere on the team’s new uniforms.

The sleeves include new stripes and there are triangles all over the uniforms that are a tribute to the Rocky Mountains.

Denver also will have white helmets with that look.

Here’s what the team shared on social media on Monday.

The team also showed off its throwback uniforms, paying homage to its Orange Crush look of the 1970s.

Here is part of what the Broncos wrote on their website: “The orange uniform and Legacy Blue ‘D’ helmet pays tribute to the Orange Crush era and specifically the 1977 season when the Broncos made their first Super Bowl appearance.