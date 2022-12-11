Denver Broncos remaining schedule for 2022 season
(Broncos Wire)
After a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, the Denver Broncos will now return home to host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. Here’s a look at the team’s remaining schedule for the rest of the 2022 NFL season.
Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule
Week
Date
TV
Opponent
Time (MT)
14
Dec. 11
CBS
vs. Chiefs
4:05 p.m.
15
Dec. 18
Fox
vs. Cardinals
2:05 p.m.
16
Dec. 25
CBS (Christmas Day)
@ Rams
2:30 p.m.
17
Jan. 1
CBS
@ Chiefs
11:00 a.m.
18
Jan. 8
TBD
vs. Chargers
TBD
The Broncos haven’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention just yet, but the team is basically playing for pride at this point.