Denver Broncos release 1977-inspired uniform

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos unveiled new primary uniforms for the first time in over 20 years, and at first, it wasn’t the blast from the past fans wanted. But don’t worry Broncos Country, the classic Broncos look is back.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, the team dropped three new looks, known as “The Mile High Collection.” In a hype video that had a Western style and featured a Ford Bronco, the team released three new uniforms in Sunset Orange, Summit White and Midnight Navy.

Denver Broncos unveil new uniforms for 2024 season

While the president of the Denver Broncos, Damani Leech, said the uniforms “integrated elements of our past, present and future,” fans were hoping the new threads would feature more of the “Orange Crush” vibe from the 1970s and 80s.

Thirty minutes after the first release, the Broncos sent fans back nearly 60 years to 1977.

That’s right, Broncos Country, we are getting a throwback collection.

1977-inspired Broncos throwback jersey

The classics are back

It’s a blast from the past, the Broncos are going back to 1977 in the “throwback closet.”

“After 17 seasons, the 1977 campaign delivered on a promise made to the city of Denver to be champions. A revived offense under Head Coach Red Miller paired with the Orange Crush defense led to the organization’s first AFC Championship,” said the team on X.

The new uniform is re-imagined on the modern Nike jersey chassis with oversized white slab serif numbers and Legacy Blue trim on the jersey back.

Plus, the beloved Denver “D” logo is back. The logo was introduced in 1968 and returns for the first time on a Legacy Blue helmet since 1996.

The uniforms will include the sleeve stripes, pant stripes and the iconic socks. The socks will feature the three orange stripes modeled after the 1977 look.

The team did not announce a specific time these uniforms will be worn.

