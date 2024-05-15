Denver Broncos: Get ready for 2024 NFL schedule release

The 2024 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15 at 6 pm. Several games, including several opening-week games have already been announced by the league, including a Friday night game in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Denver Broncos have had a history of making hilarious schedule release videos, especially in the last three years. So, in honor of the schedule release tomorrow, we take a look back at the previous schedule release videos.

2021-Peyton Manning returns-as an intern??

In 2021, the Broncos were joined by “intern” and former quarterback Peyton Manning. As part of his internship, Manning was in charge of several tasks, including delivering mail, fertilizing the practice fields, doing the team’s laundry and taking phone calls, including a prank call from his brother, Eli Manning. At the end of the video, the schedule is shown on a printer at the front desk.

2022-A new intern arrives

In part two of Peyton Manning’s trilogy of schedule release videos (so far), Manning begins training the new intern, former quarterback Russell Wilson. ESPN insider Adam Schefter tries his best to find out the schedule before it’s released, to no avail. Peyton’s brother Eli tries to prank call again, this time as a Mr. Mike Rotch. Former head coach Nathaniel Hackett makes an appearance, as does Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.

2023-“Office”-themed schedule release

After having a career-worst year, Russell Wilson the summer intern must not have been asked to return. Instead, Manning prepares for a big schedule release party, with some familiar TV faces. The Office‘s Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) and Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton) all make appearances in the video, which parodies several hilarious moments from the show.

Will Manning make a fourth appearance? Find out tomorrow at 6 pm MST.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire