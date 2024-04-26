Denver Broncos’ new quarterback Bo Nix will wear No. 1

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s newest draftee was the sixth quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he’s now No. 1 in the Broncos’ eyes.

Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was introduced to the city in a press conference Friday afternoon, having been picked during the draft on Thursday night. On Friday, the team announced that their new QB would be sporting the No. 1 on his jersey.

Tremon Smith, a cornerback and kick returner for the team, previously wore No. 1 on his jersey. He will now wear No. 23, according to NFL.com.

The team announced new uniform numbers on Thursday for veteran additions and returning players who wanted to change their numbers. Former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson wore No. 3 on his jersey, but that’s gone to the new kicker Wil Lutz.

“I wasn’t shocked,” Nix told the Associated Press on Thursday. “I think the six of us, we’re all capable of playing at the next level. It’s going to be fun to watch everybody and see how they develop. I wasn’t shocked at all because I think this class of quarterbacks was very strong.”

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix

Also on the Broncos’ roster is Jarrett Stidham, who split his two starts last season after coach Sean Payton benched Russell Wilson, and Ben DiNucci.

Russell Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but remains the highest-paid player on Denver’s roster because the Broncos will pay $37.79 million of his $39 million salary in 2024. That’s on top of the $85 million in dead cap charges they’ll absorb over the next two years.

Nix is the first player the Broncos have selected in the first round since 2021, when they chose cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick.

