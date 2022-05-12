New Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson returning to Seattle for Week 1 'Monday Night Football' matchup vs. Seahawks

Russell Wilson is not going to have to wait long to return to Seattle.

The star quarterback is opening his 11th NFL season – but first with the Denver Broncos after a decade with the Seahawks – in Seattle on Monday, Sept. 12, the Seahawks announced Thursday afternoon.

Wilson has known since he was traded to the Broncos earlier this offseason that he would be making a return trip to Lumen Field at some point this season, but the NFL decided to waste little time in setting up the reunion. It will certainly be among the most intriguing opening-week matchups and is being placed in prime time as a result.

Wilson recently appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” and explained how he thought it might feel to play in the stadium he called home for the entirety of his career until this year.

“I envision an amazing atmosphere. Obviously, Lumen Field is one of the best places you could ever play,” Wilson said on May 4. “It’s a great, great place. I’ve been there a lot and I’ve thrown a lot of touchdowns in that place and been in a lot of games, a lot of moments, I know they’ll be ready to roll and we’ll be ready to roll. It’ll be a great atmosphere, obviously, and I’m looking forward to it to go back to where I started and everything else.”

Russell Wilson was traded by the Seahawks to the Broncos on March 8.

It's sure to be an emotional trip for Wilson and also for Seahawks fans. Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and helped Seattle win the Super Bowl during the 2014 season – over the Broncos – en route to becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He helped engineer nine straight winning seasons until the Seahawks finished 7-10 last year and then in March dealt Wilson to Denver for five draft picks (including two first-rounders and two second-rounders) and three players.

“I think the reality, though, is when you strap on your cleats every game, no matter where you play and who you play, you’ve got to play with no emotion,” Wilson said. “You’ve got to play just locked in, zoned in no matter what the circumstances are and the ultimate goal is to go win.

“To me it’s a mission to go play and win a football game and do what I know how to do.”

The opener is the fourth known date on Denver’s schedule. The Broncos’ home opener is Week 2 against the Houston Texans. The Broncos also play a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 30 and travel to Los Angeles to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on Christmas Day.

The NFL is set to release the rest of the schedule at 8 p.m. ET.

