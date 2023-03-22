Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson had offseason arthroscopic knee surgery, per report

Quarterback Russell Wilson’s first season with the Denver Broncos was marred by another injury, which he had repaired this offseason.

Wilson had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee after the 2022 season, NFL Network reported on Wednesday.

Wilson had the “minor scope” to fix an issue that bothered him for several seasons, according to the report.

It’s unclear when Wilson had the surgery, but he is back to working out and throwing. Wilson is expected to be ready for offseason training activities, the report said.

The Broncos, who hired new coach Sean Payton in late January, can begin their offseason workout program on April 3.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Free agency shakes things up, might push RB Bijan Robinson into top 10

Still, news of Wilson’s knee injury adds to the health concerns for the Broncos after they signed him to a five-year, $245 million deal, which includes $165 million guaranteed, last September.

Russell Wilson had shoulder, hamstring, head injuries in 2022

Wilson popped up on the Broncos’ injury report with a right shoulder injury in Weeks 5 and 6. It did not cause him to miss any games, but it did require a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in early October, according to NFL Network.

Wilson also appeared on the Broncos’ Week 7 injury report with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the Broncos’ game against the New York Jets on Oct. 23. NFL Network reported Wilson had a partial hamstring tear.

Wilson also sustained a concussion against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 11, causing him to miss his next game.

In all, Wilson played in 15 of 17 games last season, producing a 4-11 record as the Broncos starter. Wilson had an 84.4 passer rating with 16 touchdowns — both figures the lowest of his 11-season NFL career.

What is the Broncos' outlook for 2023?

The Broncos finished last season with a 5-12 record, and former coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Dec. 26 with two games left in the season.

Wilson spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, reaching the Super Bowl twice, and winning a championship in 2013.

The Broncos hope a healthy Wilson and new coach in Payton – who did not coach last year after 15 seasons as the New Orleans Saints coach – can help the franchise compete in the talented AFC next season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Broncos' Russell Wilson has arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason