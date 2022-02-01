Denver Broncos put up for sale, are first NFL team since 2017 to become available

The Denver Broncos are officially up for sale.

The Pat Bowlen Trust has begun the sale process, the team announced Tuesday.

"Selling an NFL team is a complex process involving numerous parties and league approval procedures. Nonetheless, the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 NFL season," CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "The Broncos are a special franchise that is part of the fabric of this region, and whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community."

The Broncos become the first NFL franchise to go up for sale since former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson began the process in December 2017, later selling the organization to David Tepper for a league-record $2.275 billion. That mark could easily be shattered by the payout for the Broncos.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for this incredible ride. It has been the honor of our lifetime."



A message from the Bowlen family with the Broncos set to transition to new ownership: pic.twitter.com/FP7DJEqiHv — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 1, 2022

Since 2015, no other NFL franchises have been sold.

Former owner Pat Bowlen died in 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. A court ruling in January determined a right of first refusal agreement between Bowlen and Edgar Kaiser "is no longer valid or enforceable in any respect," clearing the way for a sale.

"When Pat Bowlen purchased the Denver Broncos in 1984 with the help of his siblings—John, Bill and Marybeth—he set out with the goal of being No. 1 in everything," the Bowlen family said in a statement. "Over the past 38 seasons, his vision enabled the Broncos to become champions on and off the field.

"With today beginning the Broncos' transition to new ownership, our family is overwhelmed with gratitude for what this organization and community have meant to us. There are truly no words to express our deep appreciation to all of Broncos Country for its unwavering support during the past four decades.

The Broncos have won three Super Bowls in franchise history, including consecutive titles in 1997-98. But Denver has the NFL's second-longest active playoff drought at six seasons, trailing only the New York Jets with 11.

The team hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Jan. 27 as head coach to replace Vic Fangio, whom the Broncos fired after three seasons.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Denver Broncos officially go up for sale in rare NFL move