Denver Broncos’ projected depth chart for 2023
With organized team activities set to begin this week, here is our projected depth chart for the Denver Broncos as of May 22.
Denver has not released an official depth chart, so this is just a projection of how Broncos Wire sees the roster stacking up going into OTAs.
Offense
1
2
3
4
5
6
QB
RB
Tony Jones
Tyreik McAllister Tyler Badie
Jaleel McLaughlin
TE
Michael Burton [FB]
Nate Adkins
WR
WR
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
Taylor Grimes
WR
Marvin Mims Jr.
KJ Hamler
LT
Demontrey Jacobs
LG
Henry Byrd
C
Lloyd Cushenberry
Alex Forsyth
RG
Will Sherman
Hunter Thedford
RT
Alex Palczewski
Defense
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
DE
NT
PJ Mustipher
Haggai Ndubuisi
DE
OLB
OLB
Marcus Haynes
ILB
Seth Benson
ILB
Drew Sanders
CB
Pat Surtain II
Delonte Hood
CB
Ja’Quan McMillian
Art Green
SCB
K’Waun Williams
FS
Justin Simmons
SS
Special Teams
K
P
LS
KR
Tremon Smith
PR
Marvin Mims Jr.
The Broncos will release an official depth chart before their first preseason game later this summer.