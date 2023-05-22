Denver Broncos’ projected depth chart for 2023

Jon Heath
·2 min read

With organized team activities set to begin this week, here is our projected depth chart for the Denver Broncos as of May 22.

Denver has not released an official depth chart, so this is just a projection of how Broncos Wire sees the roster stacking up going into OTAs.

Offense

1

2

3

4

5

6

QB

Russell Wilson

Jarrett Stidham

Ben DiNucci

Jarrett Guarantano

RB

Javonte Williams

Samaje Perine

Tony Jones

Damarea Crockett, Jacques Patrick

Tyreik McAllister Tyler Badie

Jaleel McLaughlin

TE

Greg Dulcich

Adam Trautman

Chris Manhertz

Albert Okwuegbunam

Michael Burton [FB]

Nate Adkins

WR

Tim Patrick

Brandon Johnson

Marquez Callaway

WR

Courtland Sutton

Jalen Virgil

Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Taylor Grimes

WR

Jerry Jeudy

Marvin Mims Jr.

Kendall Hinton

KJ Hamler

Montrell Washington

LT

Garett Bolles

Quinn Bailey

Christian DiLauro

Demontrey Jacobs

LG

Ben Powers

Luke Wattenberg

Henry Byrd

C

Lloyd Cushenberry

Kyle Fuller

Alex Forsyth

RG

Quinn Meinerz

Will Sherman

Hunter Thedford

RT

Mike McGlinchey

Isaiah Prince

Alex Palczewski

Defense

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

DE

Zach Allen

Jonathan Harris

Jordan Jackson

NT

D.J. Jones

Mike Purcell

PJ Mustipher

Haggai Ndubuisi

DE

Matt Henningsen

Eyioma Uwazurike

Elijah Garcia

OLB

Baron Browning

Jonathon Cooper

Christopher Allen

Thomas Incoom

OLB

Randy Gregory

Nik Bonitto

Aaron Patrick

Marcus Haynes

ILB

Josey Jewell

Jonas Griffith

Justin Strnad

Seth Benson

ILB

Alex Singleton

Drew Sanders

Ray Wilborn

CB

Pat Surtain II

Tremon Smith

Delonte Hood

CB

Damarri Mathis

Riley Moss

Ja’Quan McMillian

Art Green

SCB

K’Waun Williams

Essang Bassey

Devon Key

Faion Hicks

FS

Justin Simmons

P.J. Locke

Delarrin Turner-Yell

SS

Caden Sterns

Kareem Jackson

JL Skinner

Special Teams

K

Brandon McManus

P

Riley Dixon

LS

Mitchell Fraboni

KR

Tremon Smith

PR

Marvin Mims Jr.

The Broncos will release an official depth chart before their first preseason game later this summer.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire