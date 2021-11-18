Denver Broncos post-bye week schedule
After a bye in Week 11, the Denver Broncos (5-5) will return to action in Week 12 with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4).
Denver will have seven games remaining after its bye, including five contests against AFC West rivals. Here’s a look at the team’s post-bye schedule.
Denver Broncos 2021 Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (MT) / TV
11
Nov. 21
Bye
12
Nov. 28
vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)
2:25 pm, CBS
13
Dec. 5
@ Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)
11:00 am, CBS
14
Dec. 12
vs. Detroit Lions (0-8-1)
2:05 pm, Fox
15
Dec. 19
vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
2:05 pm, CBS
16
Dec. 26
@ Las Vegas Raiders (5-4)
2:25 pm, CBS
17
Jan. 2
@ Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)
2:05 pm, CBS
18
Jan. 9*
vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)
2:25 pm, CBS*
*The NFL might flex dates and times for Week 18 games after Week 17 has concluded. Two games that week will be played in a Saturday (Jan. 8) doubleheader. The remaining games will be played on Sunday (Jan. 9).
All daytime games after Week 11 (including all seven of Denver’s games) are also eligible to be flexed into “Sunday Night Football.”
Unless the Broncos are flexed into “SNF,” they won’t have any more prime-time games this season.
