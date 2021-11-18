Denver Broncos post-bye week schedule

After a bye in Week 11, the Denver Broncos (5-5) will return to action in Week 12 with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4).

Denver will have seven games remaining after its bye, including five contests against AFC West rivals. Here’s a look at the team’s post-bye schedule.

Denver Broncos 2021 Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (MT) / TV

11

Nov. 21

Bye

12

Nov. 28

vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

2:25 pm, CBS

13

Dec. 5

@ Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

11:00 am, CBS

14

Dec. 12

vs. Detroit Lions (0-8-1)

2:05 pm, Fox

15

Dec. 19

vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

2:05 pm, CBS

16

Dec. 26

@ Las Vegas Raiders (5-4)

2:25 pm, CBS

17

Jan. 2

@ Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

2:05 pm, CBS

18

Jan. 9*

vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

2:25 pm, CBS*

*The NFL might flex dates and times for Week 18 games after Week 17 has concluded. Two games that week will be played in a Saturday (Jan. 8) doubleheader. The remaining games will be played on Sunday (Jan. 9).

All daytime games after Week 11 (including all seven of Denver’s games) are also eligible to be flexed into “Sunday Night Football.”

Unless the Broncos are flexed into “SNF,” they won’t have any more prime-time games this season.

