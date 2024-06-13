Denver Broncos player to coach at Pro Football Camp

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Denver Broncos Defensive End Matt Henningsen will coach at the 19th Annual Pro Football Camp, which is being held from June 24 to June 26 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at John Venezia Community Park, located at 3555 Briargate Parkway in Colorado Springs.

“We couldn’t be happier to have NFL athletes representing our local NFL Team to take time out of their busy schedules to teach kids all about football,” said Heidi Welge, Executive Director of Pro Football Camp. “Matt is a quality man and a fabulous football player for the kids to learn from.”

Courtesy: Pro Football Camp, Matt Henningsen, DE, was drafted #206 in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos, after an impressive career at the University of Wisconsin from 2017-2021. He played all 17 games of his rookie season and has accomplished 40 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections in his two seasons in the NFL.

Henningsen, who was drafted by the Broncos in 2022 said, he’s excited to be part of this year’s Pro Football Camp. “I’m looking forward to building a bond with the kids of Colorado Springs and coaching the next generation of football players,” Henningsen said.

On June 23, Henningsen will be at the “Meet the Pros” event, held at Back East Bar and Grill in Briargate to sign autographs and will also speak during “Praise with the Pros,” on June 25. To see a full schedule of events and when they take place, click here.

Registration is now open for Pro Football Camp and is open to kids seven to 14 years old. To register or learn more, visit profootballcamp.com.

