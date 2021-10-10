Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos (3-1) are on the road again as they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (1-3).

With their win streak interrupted by the Baltimore Ravens in a 23-7 loss at home last week, the Broncos are currently invested in how they will handle QB Teddy Bridgewater's possible absence due to a head injury. The Steelers are also coming off of a loss after being defeated by against the Green Bay Packers, despite the efforts of Ben Roethilsberger and Najee Harris.

The Broncos lead the all-time series 20-12-1, including a 7-7 record in Pittsburgh.

4th & MONDAY: Our NFL newsletter always brings the blitz

Najee Harris (22) had a rushing touchdown in last week's game against the Packers.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Broncos at Steelers start?

The game will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

What TV channel is Broncos at Steelers on?

The game will be broadcasted on FOX.

How can I watch Broncos at Steelers online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Fox Sports live, the Fox sports app, FuboTV and NFL Game pass.

What are the odds for Broncos at Steelers?

The Steelers are 0.5-point favorites with the over/under at 39.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Broncos vs. Steelers: Live stream, time, TV info, how to watch, odds