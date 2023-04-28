Denver Broncos: Order of picks for Day 2 of the NFL draft

After being excluded from the first round of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday evening, the Denver Broncos are scheduled to go on the clock in the third round of the draft on Friday night.

Denver is set to make back-to-back picks (Nos. No. 67-68 overall) in the third round. In previous years, those picks have been made around 7:30 p.m. MT on Day 2 of the draft.

Broncos draft picks on Day 2

Round 3: No. 67 overall via Colts (2022 draft trade)

Round 3: No. 68 overall (own selection)

Tomorrow, Denver is set to make three more selections.

Broncos draft picks on Day 3

Round 4: No. 108 overall (own selection)

Round 5: No. 139 overall (own selection)

Round 6: No. 195 overall via Steelers (Malik Reed trade)

Denver’s first- and second-round picks were traded to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade in 2022. The team’s original sixth-round pick was traded to the Detroit Lions as part of the Trinity Benson trade in 2021.

The Broncos’ seventh-round pick was traded to the San Franciso 49ers as part of the Jonas Griffith trade, which also happened in 2021.

The draft will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes, and football fans can stream the draft on fuboTV (try it free).

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire