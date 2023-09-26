Denver Broncos: Numbers behind historic loss

Week 3 was absolutely one to forget for the Denver Broncos, but it was historic on a number of levels. Broncos Country, you may want to avert your eyes.

726- number of total yards the Miami Dolphins had in the game against Denver.

5- number of passing and rushing touchdowns by Miami, the first time this feat has been achieved in NFL history.

8- total touchdowns scored by Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane alone.

70- most points in an NFL game since 1966, when the NFL record for points (72) was set by Washington against the New York Giants.

50- Third-largest margin of defeat in Denver Broncos history, only eclipsed by a 1967 game against the Oakland Raiders (51 points) and a 1963 matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs (52 points).

0- number of wins in the Sean Payton era. This stat is perhaps the most demoralizing in the 2023 season. Payton’s successor, Nathaniel Hackett, was 2-1 by this point in 2022. Before this game, the Broncos had only lost their previous two games by a combined three points. After this debacle, it is hard to see many bright spots in Denver’s young season.

The Broncos will look to get the first win of the Payton era against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire