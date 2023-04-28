Denver Broncos mock draft for Day 2 of the NFL draft

After not making any picks on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night, the Denver Broncos will join the party with a pair of picks on Friday evening.

The Broncos are scheduled to make a pair of picks — back-to-back selections — early in the third round on Day 2. Denver holds picks Nos. 67 and 68 overall in the third round, marking the fourth and fifth selections in that round.

After that, the Broncos are set to make three more picks on Day 3. Denver could also consider trading down to acquire more picks during the draft.

Before Rounds 2-3 start later today, here is our Day 2 mock draft for the Broncos.

Round 3, No. 67: RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Charbonnet (6-0, 214 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 18 times at the combine. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Chartbonnet to AJ Dillon and Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon has him ranked as the third-best running back in this year’s class. Charbonnet rushed for 2,496 yards and 27 touchdowns in two years (22 games) with the Bruins.

Round 3, No. 68: DL Gervon Dexter, Florida

Dexter (6-6, 310 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.88 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 22 times at the combine. In three seasons with the Gators, Dexter totaled 125 tackles (10.5 behind the line), five sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 36 games.

Remaining draft picks for Day 3

After making two picks on Day 2, the Broncos will have three more picks to use on Saturday.

Round 4: No. 108 overall (own selection) Round 5: No. 139 overall (own selection) Round 6: No. 195 overall via Steelers (Malik Reed trade)

