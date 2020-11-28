Denver Broncos have major quarterback COVID-19 issues

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Denver Broncos could be in a major quarterback quandary when they face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

According to reports, Jeff Driskel has tested positive for COVID-19. That’s just the start of it as Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles — Denver’s other quarterbacks — have been sent home to determine whether any of them are COVID-19 positive or would be available to play in Week 12.

