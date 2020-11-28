Denver Broncos have major quarterback COVID-19 issues
The Denver Broncos could be in a major quarterback quandary when they face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
According to reports, Jeff Driskel has tested positive for COVID-19. That’s just the start of it as Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles — Denver’s other quarterbacks — have been sent home to determine whether any of them are COVID-19 positive or would be available to play in Week 12.
The NFL and the #Broncos are in discussions about how to move forward. The QBs not named Jeff Driskel have not tested positive but are being looked at to determine if they are close contacts. Denver dealt with this with the #Patriots earlier in the season. https://t.co/Dvd5orxaLB
