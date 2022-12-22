Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

The Denver Broncos (4-10) and Los Angeles Rams (4-10) enter Christmas Day on a disappointing note. Both teams haven't lived up to expectations and are hoping for a holiday miracle to salvage their season.

The Broncos are expected to get starting quarterback Russell Wilson back in the lineup. He found a rhythm within the offense over the last couple of weeks.

The Rams will look to keep rolling behind quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, the Broncos defense, that is allowing 18.1 points per game, will be a challenge for the Rams at home.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Broncos vs, Rams Week 16 game:

Broncos at Rams odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Broncos (-2.5)

Moneyline: Broncos (-135); Rams (+115)

Over/under: 36.5

Safid Deen: Rams 17, Broncos 13

This isn’t a great Christmas gift from the NFL schedulers in hindsight, but Russell Wilson vs. Baker Mayfield will at least be entertaining to watch. The difference in this one will be Rams coach Sean McVay’s offense, and home field advantage.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass while under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith.

Victoria Hernandez: Broncos 13, Rams 9

When the NFL schedule was announced this spring, you might have thought Russell Wilson vs. the defending champions was a potential Super Bowl preview. How times have changed. Wilson is back from injury, but I still don't trust him. Denver will rely on their defense, led by Justin Simmons and his five interceptions, to overpower Baker Mayfield and squeak out a victory in another low-scoring game.

Jaylon Thompson: Broncos 16, Rams 7

This game looks different than when scheduled this offseason. Both teams have failed to reach expectations. The Broncos have a top-five defense and Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield has momentum. However, Mayfield hasn't faced a challenging defense since arriving to town. Expect the Broncos to force some turnovers and fluster Mayfield on Christmas Day.

