Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-3) will have had a long time to digest their ugly 12-9 loss to the Colts during Thursday Night Football when they suit up for a road contest against Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) Monday night.

In a game with significant AFC West ramifications, Wilson and Co. look to rebound from last week's downer, but the Chargers are a talented squad. Will Herbert, Austin Ekeler and the rest of Los Angeles be too much for head coach Nathaniel Hackett's Broncos to bear? The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Broncos vs. Chargers Week 6 game:

Broncos at Chargers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chargers (-5.5)

Moneyline: Chargers (-230); Chargers (+190)

Over/under: 45.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers 25, Broncos 17

Denver has one of the most inefficient offenses in the league, which is a shame because its defense is somehow still not getting the attention it deserves. Until I see consistency from Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett, I’m staying away from the Broncos on a week-to-week basis. The Chargers, meanwhile, have shown they can drop big numbers in both the running and passing game and they’ve gone 4-1 against the spread this season while Denver has gone 1-4.

Safid Deen: Chargers 28, Broncos 20

Justin Herbert and the Chargers could have some tori me against Denver’s defense. But Denver’s offense, with an injured Russell Wilson (shoulder), is the problem.

Lance Pugmire: Chargers 28, Broncos 21

While the Broncos arrive in L.A. with 10 days of rest, aging quarterback Russell Wilson looked like he could use a few more weeks in his flat showing against the Colts. He underwent treatment on his hurt shoulder. The question is how the Broncos can keep up with the Justin Herbert-Austin-Ekeler-paced Chargers?

