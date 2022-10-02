Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

Quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders return home for their Week 4 matchup as the favorites, despite starting the 2022 NFL season winless. Las Vegas looks to break that streak when they welcome Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Wilson and Co. have had their own struggles under first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, who despite some stumbles has led the Broncos to a 2-1 record. Can Denver keep it going on the road? Or will Carr, Davante Adams and Darren Waller finally earn a win for the Raiders? The game kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Broncos vs. Raiders Week 4 game:

Broncos at Raiders odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Raiders (-2.5)

Moneyline: Raiders (-140); Broncos (+120)

Over/under: 45.5

More odds, injury info for Broncos vs. Raiders

MANAGING EXPECTATIONS: Tom Brady, AFC West among NFL's seven biggest September disappointments

CHANGE NEEDED: What we learned: Four key findings from USA TODAY's analysis of NFL coaches

VETERAN QBs ON NEW TEAMS: How seven have performed entering Week 4

NFL Week 4 odds, predictions and picks

Dolphins vs. Bengals | Vikings vs. Saints | Browns vs. Falcons | Seahawks vs. Lions | Jaguars vs. Eagles | Commanders vs. Cowboys | Titans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Steelers | Bills vs. Ravens | Chargers vs. Texans | Bears vs. Giants | Cardinals vs. Panthers | Patriots vs. Packers

Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders 17, Broncos 14

Denver’s defense is quickly becoming one of the league’s better units, but the offense is still a mess. Nathaniel Hackett and Co. can’t seem to figure out how to unleash Russell Wilson. The Raiders, meanwhile, will certainly be feeling the pressure, so I’m counting on them playing with a little urgency as the only 0-3 team in the entire NFL.

Story continues

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) after tackling Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Safid Deen: Raiders 27, Broncos 20

The Raiders are due for a win, right? Right? It’s unfathomable to think this team, with new star receiver Davante Adams and new coach Josh McDaniels, is winless. They nearly tied in the final moments on the road last week against the Titans, but came up short and are the only winless team in the NFL. The Broncos are coming off a win of their own and might be the worst 2-1 team in the league based on their poor start. Look for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to feed Adams early in this one and the Raiders to win their first game of the season.

Lance Pugmire: Broncos 24, Raiders 21

Something about Derek Carr and the red zone doesn’t seem to mix in high-pressure situations. And while it seems unfathomable that Las Vegas can start 0-4, until they prove they know how to win a close game, take Russell Wilson here.

Jarrett Bell: Raiders 24, Broncos 16

Nate Davis: Raiders 20, Broncos 16

Tyler Dragon: Raiders 24, Broncos 20

EVEN IT OUT: Raiders' McDaniels looks for balance with rushing game

STUCK: 'Positional segregation' is rampant in the NFL, leaving Black coaches stuck in the pipeline

WEEK 4 POWER RANKINGS: Who takes over No. 1 spot after losses by Bills, Chiefs?

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders: Game odds, picks, predictions