Denver Broncos jokingly ask if Nikola Jokic is available to play QB

Nikola Jokic is the best passer in Denver. Regardless of sport.

That was especially true on Sunday when the Denver Broncos were down to zero quarterbacks due to COVID-19. So, the Broncos made a request (jokingly).

Hey, @nuggets. Is Jokic available? Asking for a friend. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 29, 2020

Sunday was a rough day for the Broncos, who got their doors blown off by the Saints (without Drew Brees). It was a reminder of just how hard it is to play quarterback in the NFL — Kendall Hinton played in 22 games as a QB at Wake Forest in the ACC and was totally overwhelmed in an NFL pocket.

No sure Jokic would have helped, but it made for some Twitter fun anyway.

