Report: Broncos spend big to sign Ja'Waun James, Kareem Jackson

The Denver Broncos spent nearly $85 million on Monday to lock down DB Kareem Jackson and OT Ja'Waun James. (Daniel Dunn/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos president John Elway made it clear he wasn’t afraid to dig deep into the check book on Monday afternoon, the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

Elway and the Broncos reportedly spent nearly $85 million to lock down offensive lineman Ja’Waun James and defensive back Kareem Jackson to long-term deals.

Broncos agree to deal with OT Ja’Waun James

The Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with James with $32 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal makes him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

Former Dolpins’ OT JaWuan James intends to sign a four-year, $52 million deal that includes $32 million guaranteed with the Denver Broncos, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

The offensive tackle started 15 games last season for the Miami Dolphins, his fifth in the league. James followed in the footsteps of fellow offensive tackle Trent Brown on Monday, who locked down a $66 million deal with the Raiders just nine minutes into the tampering period — making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The Broncos attempted to land James last season, too, when he was on the fifth-year option of his initial rookie deal. While he has been a staple in the Dolphins’ offensive line while healthy, James has missed 18 games in four years. A groin injury ended his 2017 season after just eight games, and went down after seven games in 2015 with a toe injury.

Should he stay healthy, though, the 26-year-old should be a solid addition to the Broncos’ offensive front.

Broncos agree to deal with DB Kareem Jackson

The Broncos agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with Jackson with $23 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Broncos are giving former #Texans DB Kareem Jackson a 3-year deal worth $33M, source said. The versatile player gets $23M fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Jackson had a career-high 87 total tackles and two interceptions last season for the Houston Texans — his ninth in the league.

The 30-year-old has been with the Texans since they selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. According to NFL.com, Jackson was the 35th-ranked free agent.

Jackson was moved to safety briefly last season, but ended up playing back in the cornerback spot due to multiple injuries in the Houston secondary. He could easily move into a starting corner position in Denver, alongside Chris Harris. Even if newly hired coach Vic Fangino moves him to safety, Jackson will undoubtedly bolster the Broncos’ defense and seems like he will fit in well with Fangino’s defense.

