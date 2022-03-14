Denver Broncos free agency tracker: Which players have signed?

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has already made one of the biggest splashes of the NFL offseason by agreeing to trade three players and five draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson (the trade will become official Wednesday).

Paton’s not done making moves, though. The NFL’s free agency negotiating window opened Monday and signings can become official Wednesday. We will be tracking all of the Broncos’ free agency moves on this page.

Broncos’ free agent signings

1. FB/TE Andrew Beck (1-year deal)

2. OT Calvin Anderson (1-year deal)

Tendered Broncos players

Players acquired via trade

1. QB Russell Wilson (2-year contract)

Free agents to watch (speculative)

OLB Chandler Jones

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

OLB Haason Reddick

OLB Von Miller

OT Dennis Kelly

CB Darious Williams

OLB Randy Gregory

DL Akiem Hicks

TE Gerald Everett

ILB Bobby Wanger

DL Tim Settle

TE Will Dissly

LB Josey Jewell

Broncos’ unsigned free agents

CB Kyle Fuller

SS Kareem Jackson

QB Teddy Bridgewater

LB Alexander Johnson

OLB Stephen Weatherly

DL Shamar Stephen

DB Mike Ford

OT Cam Fleming

TE Eric Saubert

CB Nate Hairston

OL Brett Jones

LB Micah Kiser

LB Kenny Young

DL DeShawn Williams

WR Diontae Spencer

RB Adrian Killins

OLB Malik Reed

OL Austin Schlottmann

LB Natrez Patrick

Broncos’ free agents signed by other teams

1. TBD

Denver had about $24 million in salary cap space going into free agency. After the top free agents are signed, attention will turn toward the NFL draft. The Broncos still have a second-round pick and two third-round picks even after the Wilson trade.

