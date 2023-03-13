Denver Broncos free agency tracker: View all the team’s moves

The NFL’s free agency negotiating window will open on Monday, followed by the official start of free agency when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Going into free agency, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has about $33 million worth of salary cap space to work with. Of that $33 million, about $26.5 million was created when the Broncos released three players last Friday.

Denver might consider additional cuts, and the team could restructure select contracts to create even more salary cap space. The Broncos also have several players who could be potential trade candidates, including wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

We will be tracking all of Denver’s free agency moves on this page. Check back in the coming days for updates.

Broncos free agent signings

1. TBD

Broncos free agents signed by other teams

1. TBD

Broncos players cut and traded

1. CB Ronald Darby (cut)

2. OL Graham Glasgow (cut)

3. RB Chase Edmonds (cut)

Broncos unsigned free agents

OT Calvin Anderson

OT Billy Turner

OT Cam Fleming

OL Dalton Risner

OL Tom Compton

TE Eric Tomlinson

TE Eric Saubert

TE/FB Andrew Beck

RB Latavius Murray

RB Mike Boone

RB Marlon Mack

DL Dre’Mont Jones

DL DeShawn Williams

LB Alex Singleton

LB Dakota Allen

CB Darius Phillips

DB Kareem Jackson

QB Brett Rypien (RFA)

DB P.J. Locke (RFA)

DB Esssang Bassey(RFA)

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (RFA)

LB Jonas Griffith (ERFA)

P Corliss Waitman (ERFA)

OLB Jonathan Kongbo (ERFA)

OL Quinn Bailey (ERFA)

The Broncos will aim to retool their roster with hopes of returning to the playoffs this year for the first time since the 2015 season.

