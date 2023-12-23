Denver Broncos Foundation awards grants to eight nonprofits with Inspire Change initiative

The Denver Broncos are stuck in neutral with a 7-7 record with three games left in the 2023 NFL season, but the organization continues to make progress off the field.

The Denver Broncos Foundation recently announced grants to eight nonprofits that will positively impact an estimated 800 justice-involved youth through the team’s Inspire Change outreach this season.

The eight foundations the Broncos will support goes as follows:

1. Cafe Momentum 2. Juvenile Assessment Center (JAC) 3. Mile High United Way’s 4. Seeing Our Adolescents Rise (SOAR) 5. Sims-Fayola Foundation 6. The Urban Farm (TUF) 7. WellPower 8. YouthZone

The Broncos’ intent is to focus on supporting at-risk and justice-involved youth with different services. The services focuses on helping limit the negative impact of the juvenile justice system and its pitfalls.

This year, the Broncos have made an impact off the field, donating $1 million to Cafe Momentum earlier this season and sponsored training for two K9 service dogs. So while Denver has made noise on the field, they are doing the same off the field, too.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire