Denver Broncos-New England Patriots Week 5 game moving to Monday

The schedule carousel due to COVID-19 will see the Denver Broncos play the New England Patriots on Monday instead of Sunday, reports ESPN.

This because of the positive coronavirus tests of quarterback Cam Newton and DB Stephon Gilmore.

Per ESPN:

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday — a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff — and the Broncos’ players were informed of the move to Monday after Thursday afternoon’s practice. … The Broncos (1-3) believe they will be the earlier game Monday with a kickoff at some point before the Los Angeles Chargers-New Orleans Saints game at 8:15 p.m. ET. Denver television station 9News first reported the move to Monday. https://twitter.com/MikeKlis/status/1314329909683130368?s=20

This would be similar to this past Monday when the Patriots played the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the kickoff of the Atlanta Falcons game against the Green Bay Packers.