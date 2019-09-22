Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders after 0-3 start: We’re ‘living in a world of suck’

Sunday marked yet another rough outing by Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos struggled Sunday at Lambeau Field, falling to the Green Bay Packers 27-16 for their third loss this season — and their seventh-straight loss dating back to last year.

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had his worst performance of the season, too. He caught just two passes for 10 yards on the day, and was called for a holding penalty that brought back a Denver touchdown in the second quarter — a score that would have given the Broncos the lead.

Now, it appears, those losses are starting to take a toll on Sanders and the rest of the Broncos locker room.

“Times are rough around here,” Sanders said, via Paul Klee of the Colorado Springs Gazette. “Obviously the past three years, it’s been tough. We’re trying to get it right. We sit at 0-3, living in a world of suck. Football is still fun, but it’s not so much fun when you’re losing, especially when you prepare as hard as you can, you go out there and have four targets, two catches and 10 yards.

“But there’s always next week, so I’m optimistic.”

Now, it’s only the third week of the season. Sanders and the Broncos have plenty time to turn things around — and it has to be seen as a positive that Sanders is still “optimistic” after the slow start.

They have a solid opportunity to pick up a win next week, too, when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars — who picked up their first win of the season on Thursday with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew.

If they don’t right the ship soon, however, the Broncos may be stuck in that “world of suck” for quite some time.

