Broncos DC Ed Donatell recovering at home after battling COVID-19 in hospital

After spending nearly a week in the hospital battling COVID-19, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was released on Sunday and is now recovering at home, Broncos public relations director Patrick Smyth announced.

Donatell, per 9News’ Mike Klis, went to the hospital last Tuesday after still experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms more than two weeks after he had initially tested positive.

Ed Donatell is at home recovering after being taken to the hospital last week for COVID-19-related symptoms. Ed is feeling much better, starting to participate in virtual mtgs & doing light physical activity.



Ed is grateful for the support & looks forward to rejoining the team! https://t.co/0OB0PJlh7F — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) November 18, 2020

Donatell reportedly became sick on Oct. 31, and reported it to the team’s medical staff. He was then sent home and tested positive for the coronavirus.

Donatell missed their last three games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders. However, he was reportedly allowed to coach some remotely in team meetings while isolating at home.

But when those symptoms were still around last week, Donatell went to the hospital as a precaution. Now, though, he’s back at home and even took a walk around his neighborhood on Wednesday. It’s unclear if he’ll be on the sideline for their game against the Miami Dolphins in Denver on Sunday.

The 63-year-old is in his second season as the Broncos defensive coordinator. He served in the same post for the Packers from 2000-03 and the Falcons from 2004-06 and also spent time as a secondary coach for the New York Jets, Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears in his three decades coaching in the league.

There have been more than 11.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Wednesday night, according to The New York Times, and more than 250,000 deaths attributed to it. The country reported more than 159,000 new cases on Tuesday and is averaging a record-high more than 158,000 new cases a day over the past week.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was in the hospital for nearly a week as a precaution while battling the coronavirus. (AP/David Zalubowski, File)

