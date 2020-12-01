Broncos QB Drew Lock's mom says 'shame' on those judging her son, admits he didn't wear mask

Drew Lock’s mom has entered the chat.

Laura Lock rushed to defend her son on social media on Monday afternoon following days of criticism after one of the most unusual COVID-19 situations unfolded in the Denver Broncos locker room in recent days.

Laura called out those bashing Drew in a lengthy statement on Twitter, but also admitted that he and others weren’t wearing masks at the team facility — which is what led to the entire quarterback room missing Denver’s horrendous 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Laura Lock: ‘They let their guard down’

Broncos third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Thursday, just days before Drew, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles followed suit after they were determined to be ineligible for Sunday’s game due to contact tracing.

Denver coach Vic Fangio believes their exposure to the virus came when the group gathered together to watch film on Tuesday, something that Laura confirmed in her statement.

The team eventually had to pull up practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton to lead the charge against New Orleans, which did not go well. Drew apologized for what he called a “masking slip” and admitted that they weren’t being as careful as they needed to be, and Fangio is currently considering punishing the position group.

The criticism her son is receiving for his actions, Laura feels, is unwarranted.

“Shame. Shame on the many for thinking they can speak of others in damning ways,” she wrote on Twitter, in part. “Here is the truth. Drew and the QB room requested permission to watch film. They came to the facility on their own time to put in more work. His leadership which seems to be in question by some brought them into this predicament. Drew asking for more commitment of his QB room than just a normal NFL day. Drew and the QBs even requesting a room at the facility rather than risking ‘trouble’ and meeting at an off campus site.”

While that is all well and good, Laura then admitted that the quarterbacks were not wearing masks while watching film — which is a violation of NFL policy and exactly why they all landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Had they simply kept their masks on the entire time, there’s a good chance they’d have been able to play against the Saints.

“This is a group of four men that had tested negative that day and are with their people — their ‘ecosystem’ as we tell our children and friend groups. They let their guard down, they did not wear their masks the entire time they were in their socially distanced environment,” she wrote.

Drew Lock’s mom mad at NFL

Laura then tried to spin it back at the NFL.

She slammed the league for using “one of their own as an example” by forcing the Broncos to take the field without a quarterback.

“Let’s interrogate those in the NFL that do have COVID — how safe were they being?” she wrote. “Who was in their ‘ecosystem’ that shouldn’t have been or were they just not wearing their masks all the time? “As a parent, an educator, a friend, a co-worker, a boss — using people to make an example of a situation is wrong. The NFL used one of their own as an example, this is where the shame is.”

The NFL hasn’t handled the coronavirus perfectly. That much is clear simply by looking at how it has handled the current situation with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

But, clearly, neither has Drew — no matter how much Laura wants to insist that he is taking the pandemic seriously.

As a starting quarterback in the NFL, that’s going to draw criticism.

Drew Lock's mom is getting involved now. (Aaron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images)

