The Denver Broncos did not have a first round pick after the Russell Wilson trade in the 2023 NFL Draft.

For a team that needs help on the offensive line and elsewhere, they could use some talented young players.

Here's the Broncos' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Draft picks

2nd Round, No. 63 overall (from Kansas City via Detroit) | Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Is this addition in preparation for a Broncos veteran WR trade?

3rd Round, No. 67 overall (from Indianapolis) | Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Is Sanders a tweener in the NFL? If he's not a productive pass rusher, I don't know what he can do off the ball. A hard player to scout for an NFL fit.

3rd Round, No. 83 overall (from Seattle) | Riley Moss, DB, Iowa

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: It'll be interesting to see if Denver tries Moss as an outside corner or as the extra DB in different formations. I'll go for the latter.

4th Round, No. 108 overall |

5th Round, No. 139 overall |

6th Round, No. 195 overall (from Pittsburgh) |

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Denver Broncos draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft