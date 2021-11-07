Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1), winners of six straight, look to keep rolling when the Denver Broncos come to town. Dallas is coming off a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings without Dak Prescott, who sat out with a calf injury. Cooper Rush come on in relief and threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left.

The Broncos (4-4) have struggled the last month and will face the Cowboys without eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for two draft picks. Denver has averaged only 16 points a game in their last five games, but did come away with a 17-10 victory last Sunday over the Washington Football Team to snap a four-game losing streak.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Broncos at Cowboys start?

The game begins at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What TV channel is Broncos at Cowboys on?

The Broncos at Cowboys game can be seen on Fox.

How can I watch Broncos at Cowboys via livestream?

The Broncos at Cowboys game can be live streamed on Foxsports.com, the Fox Sports app and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Broncos at Cowboys?

The Cowboys are favored to win by 9.5 points with an over/under of 49.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

