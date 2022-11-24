Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

The Denver Broncos (3-7) hit the road to play the Carolina Panthers (3-8) at Bank of America Stadium. It's been a disappointing season as both teams look to emerge in their respective conferences.

The Broncos haven't put it together all season. Denver ranks third in total defense but averages an NFL-worst 14.7 points per game. Injuries have played a role, but star quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled to adjust to the offense.

The Panthers also have quarterback issues. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks named veteran Sam Darnold as the Week 12 starter. He is their third signal-caller to start a game this season.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Broncos vs. Panthers Week 12 game:

Broncos at Panthers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Broncos (-2)

Moneyline: Broncos (-130); Panthers (+110)

Over/under: 36

More odds, injury info for Broncos at Panthers

Lorenzo Reyes: Broncos 14, Panthers 10

Both of these offenses are inept and struggle to score points. I don’t feel good about the Broncos. I don’t feel good about the Panthers. I feel great about the under, which has hit in nine of 10 Denver games this season and four of Carolina’s last six.

Week 11: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sports his team's "Color Rush" uniform against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. The Raiders won the game, 22-16, in overtime.

Safid Deen: Broncos 24, Panthers 17

The Panthers gave the Ravens a run for their money last week and should give the Broncos some trouble at home. But I’m not sure if I want to trust Sam Darnold over Russell Wilson. So, I’ll take Denver, who has played relatively better recently in losses to the Titans and Raiders.

Lance Pugmire: Panthers 20, Broncos 16

Carolina is 3-3 at home and can take advantage of a discouraged team that appears destined for a high draft pick and a coach’s firing here. This is the week’s lowest total (36).

Jarrett Bell: Panthers 17, Broncos 13

Nate Davis: Broncos 20, Panthers 16

Tyler Dragon: Broncos 17, Panthers 13

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks, odds