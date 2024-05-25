Denver Broncos’ best sleeper pick: Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah

A receiver/cornerback star at Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego, Devaughn Vele was frustrated by his lack of juice in the national recruiting services. He received no big-school offers, and instead of working his way up through a smaller program, he chose to serve three years in a religious mission in Samoa with the Church of Latter-Day Saints. When he came back to America, he walked on at Utah in 2019, got a scholarship in 2020, and became an Honorable mention All-Pac-12 player in 2022. Last season, despite missing three games due to injury, Vele caught 43 passes on 70 targets for 593 yards and three touchdowns. Because of all the things he’s done, Vele will come into the NFL as a 26-year-old, and he’ll turn 27 on December 12, before his first professional season is over.

Most likely, that’s why he lasted until the 235th pick in the seventh round.

Broncos General Manager George Paton was asked last week about selecting players of a specific age, and his answer in Vele’s case was definitive.

“Vele in particular, he was just too talented to pass up. We had a clear vision for him fitting in with what we are doing. Twenty-six [years old] is still young, relatively speaking. He plays a mature game. He has all the traits. He is a prototype. He is big and fast. For a big guy, he can get in and out of his breaks. We just thought he was too talented to pass up.”

