Denver Broncos announce jersey numbers for new, returning players

DENVER (KDVR) — Football season is approaching, and Denver Broncos fans will see some new numbers on the field this year, as well as some familiar faces wearing different numbers.

The Denver Broncos announced the new uniform numbers Thursday for the recent veteran additions and returning players who decided to change their numbers.

Former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was released from the team earlier this year and plans to join the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though one Wilson is gone, a new Wilson will take his place as quarterback: Zach Wilson from the New York Jets.

While Russell Wilson won’t be on the team, No. 3 may still be on the field — so don’t be fooled when you see No. 3 as a kicker.

The team has already announced its opponents for the 2024-25 season, but game schedules will not be set until after the NFL Draft.

The Broncos noted that the new jersey numbers are subject to change until the regular season begins.

Here are some of the new numbers that will be on the field this year as of Thursday:

New Broncos:

Returning Broncos:

The Broncos are scheduled to make their first pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

