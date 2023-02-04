Denver Broncos to allow Ejiro Evero to interview with Vikings for DC

The Minnesota Vikings have been waiting to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero before they made a decision on who to hire. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos let Evero out of his contract to interview with the Vikings for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Things had gotten a little murky with the Broncos’ coaching situation. They had just traded for head coach Sean Payton and struck out on hiring Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.

It was bound to happen that the Broncos would let Evero interview outside of the building. They had already requested to interview Brian Flores for the defensive coordinator position in case that Evero accepted the head coaching job with either the Arizona Cardinals or the Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikings will likely be interviewing him within the next few days as their candidate pool is dwindling.

