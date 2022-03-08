Breaking News:

Russell Wilson reportedly traded to Broncos in blockbuster move

Denver Broncos acquire Russell Wilson from Seattle Seahawks

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The Denver Broncos struck out on Aaron Rodgers. Hours later, Nathaniel Hackett & Co. struck, big time: Denver has landed Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

More to come on this breaking story.

