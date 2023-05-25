Denver Broncos 90-man offseason roster
Denver Broncos organized team activities are underway and before you know it, training camp will be right around the corner.
While the team goes through OTAs and prepares for camp late this summer, here’s a look at the updated 90-man offseason roster. (Note that players are allowed to share numbers during the offseason if they play on different sides of the ball.)
Broncos Offseason Roster
Number
Player
TBD
QB Ben DiNucci
TBD
TBD
DL Tyler Lancaster
TBD
OT Cam Fleming
1
WR KJ Hamler
2
CB Pat Surtain
3
4
5
OLB Randy Gregory
6
9
10
WR Jerry Jeudy
11
WR Marquez Callaway
12
WR Montrell Washington
13
WR Taylor Grimes
13
CB Delonte Hood
14
15
WR Jalen Virgil
16
17
WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey
19
20
FB Michael Burton
21
CB K’Waun Williams
22
23
CB Tremon Smith
25
26
RB Tony Jones
27
28
28
CB Art Green
29
CB Faion Hicks
30
31
S Justin Simmons
32
33
34
35
CB Ja’Quan McMillian
36
RB Tyler Badie
37
CB Riley Moss
38
DB Devon Key
38
RB Jaleel McLaughlin
39
RB Tyreik McAllister
40
ILB Justin Strnad
41
ILB Drew Sanders
42
OLB Nik Bonitto
43
LB Ray Wilborn
45
TE Nate Adkins
45
46
47
ILB Josey Jewell
48
49
ILB Alex Singleton
50
ILB Jonas Griffith
52
OLB Marcus Haynes
53
OLB Jonathon Cooper
55
56
OLB Baron Browning
57
ILB Seth Benson
59
OLB Thomas Incoom
60
63
OT Alex Palczewski
64
DL Haggai Ndubuisi
66
G Henry Byrd
67
69
70
71
OT Demontrey Jacobs
72
74
75
OT Quinn Bailey
76
C Alex Forsyth
77
G/C Quinn Meinerz
78
OL Will Sherman
79
C Lloyd Cushenberry
80
TE Greg Dulcich
81
WR Tim Patrick
82
83
WR Marvin Mims
84
85
89
90
91
92
93
DL D.J. Jones
94
OLB Aaron Patrick
95
96
97
DL PJ Mustipher
98
DL Mike Purcell
99
DE Zach Allen
The Broncos will have to reduce the roster from 90 players down to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 29. Denver will play three preseason games this summer before making final roster cuts.
