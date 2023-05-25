Denver Broncos 90-man offseason roster

Jon Heath
·2 min read

Denver Broncos organized team activities are underway and before you know it, training camp will be right around the corner.

While the team goes through OTAs and prepares for camp late this summer, here’s a look at the updated 90-man offseason roster. (Note that players are allowed to share numbers during the offseason if they play on different sides of the ball.)

Broncos Offseason Roster

Number

Player

TBD

QB Ben DiNucci

TBD

RB Jacques Patrick

TBD

DL Tyler Lancaster

TBD

OT Cam Fleming

1

WR KJ Hamler

2

CB Pat Surtain

3

QB Russell Wilson

4

QB Jarrett Stidham

5

OLB Randy Gregory

6

S P.J. Locke

8

K Brandon McManus (cut)

9

WR Kendall Hinton

10

WR Jerry Jeudy

11

WR Marquez Callaway

12

WR Montrell Washington

13

WR Taylor Grimes

13

CB Delonte Hood

14

WR Courtland Sutton

15

WR Jalen Virgil

16

QB Jarrett Guarantano

17

WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey

19

P Riley Dixon

20

FB Michael Burton

21

CB K’Waun Williams

22

S Kareem Jackson

23

CB Tremon Smith

25

RB Samaje Perine

26

RB Tony Jones

27

CB Damarri Mathis

28

RB Damarea Crockett

28

CB Art Green

29

CB Faion Hicks

30

S Caden Sterns

31

S Justin Simmons

32

S Delarrin Turner-Yell

33

RB Javonte Williams

34

DB Essang Bassey

35

CB Ja’Quan McMillian

36

RB Tyler Badie

37

CB Riley Moss

38

DB Devon Key

38

RB Jaleel McLaughlin

39

RB Tyreik McAllister

40

ILB Justin Strnad

41

ILB Drew Sanders

42

OLB Nik Bonitto

43

LB Ray Wilborn

45

TE Nate Adkins

45

OLB Christopher Allen

46

S JL Skinner

47

ILB Josey Jewell

48

LS Mitchell Fraboni

49

ILB Alex Singleton

50

ILB Jonas Griffith

52

OLB Marcus Haynes

53

OLB Jonathon Cooper

55

C Kyle Fuller

56

OLB Baron Browning

57

ILB Seth Benson

59

OLB Thomas Incoom

60

C Luke Wattenberg

63

OT Alex Palczewski

64

DL Haggai Ndubuisi

66

G Henry Byrd

67

OT Christian DiLauro

69

OT Mike McGlinchey

70

OT Isaiah Prince

71

OT Demontrey Jacobs

72

OT Garett Bolles

74

G Ben Powers

75

OT Quinn Bailey

76

C Alex Forsyth

77

G/C Quinn Meinerz

78

OL Will Sherman

79

C Lloyd Cushenberry

80

TE Greg Dulcich

81

WR Tim Patrick

82

TE Adam Trautman

83

WR Marvin Mims

84

TE Chris Manhertz

85

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

89

WR Brandon Johnson

90

DL Jordan Jackson

91

DL Matt Henningsen

92

DL Jonathan Harris

93

DL D.J. Jones

94

OLB Aaron Patrick

95

DL Elijah Garcia

96

DL Eyioma Uwazurike

97

DL PJ Mustipher

98

DL Mike Purcell

99

DE Zach Allen

The Broncos will have to reduce the roster from 90 players down to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 29. Denver will play three preseason games this summer before making final roster cuts.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories