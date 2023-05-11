Denver Broncos 2023 schedule release leaks tracker

The 2023 NFL schedule is set to be released on Thursday evening. We already know all of the Denver Broncos’ opponents for the upcoming season, but dates and times for the games will be officially announced tonight.

We will be tracking all of the leaks for the Broncos’ 2023 schedule on this page leading up to the official announcement on Thursday evening.

Leaks: TBD

In addition to the regular season schedule, Denver’s preseason schedule is also set to be announced. The Broncos will play three exhibition games in August. Last year, Denver played the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys in preseason.

The Broncos will aim to bounce back in 2023 under new coach Sean Payton after going 5-12 last year and finishing in last place in the AFC West.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos cut OLB Jake Martin, save $3.8M in salary cap space Broncos' single-game tickets will go on sale May 11 Sean Payton and Russell Wilson were courtside for the Nuggets' win last night Broncos will face NFL's 12th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023 Broncos' all-time records against 2023 opponents

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire