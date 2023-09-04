Denver Broncos 2023 Schedule
It’s finally here, the 2023 NFL season has arrived!
The Denver Broncos will travel 19,930 miles this season and face the 12th-hardest strength of schedule in the league. Before any flexes, Denver’s initial schedule includes four prime-time games.
The Broncos will play nine games at their home Empower Field at Mile High Stadium this year and eight games on the road. Because the league has an unbalanced 17-game schedule, the NFC and AFC rotate between having an extra home game. This year, the AFC gets a ninth home game.
Denver quarterback Russell Wilson will be aiming to bounce back this fall after a disappointing first season with the Broncos in 2022. Wilson should be helped by the arrival of new head coach Sean Payton, a QB guru.
Denver Broncos 2023 Schedule
Week
Date
TV
Opponent
Time (MT)
1
Sun, Sept. 10
CBS
vs. Raiders
2:25 p.m.
2
Sun, Sept. 17
CBS
vs. Commanders
2:25 p.m.
3
Sun, Sept. 24
CBS
@ Dolphins
11 a.m.
4
Sun, Oct. 1
CBS
@ Bears
11 a.m.
5
Sun, Oct. 8
CBS
vs. Jets
2:25 p.m.
6
TNF, Oct. 12
Amazon
@ Chiefs
6:15 p.m.
7
Sun, Oct. 22
CBS
vs. Packers
2:25 p.m.
8
Sun, Oct. 29
CBS
vs. Chiefs
2:25 p.m.
9
Sun, Nov. 5
BYE
10
MNF, Nov. 13
ESPN
@ Bills
6:15 p.m.
11
SNF, Nov. 19
NBC
vs. Vikings
6:20 p.m.
12
Sun, Nov. 26
Fox
vs. Browns
2:05 p.m.
13
Sun, Dec. 3
CBS
@ Texans
2:05 p.m.
14
Sun, Dec. 10
CBS
@ Chargers
2:25 p.m.
15
Sat/Sun, Dec. 16/17
TBD
@ Lions
TBD
16
Sun, Dec. 24
NFL Network
vs. Patriots
6:15 p.m.
17
Sun, Dec. 31
CBS
vs. Chargers
2:25 p.m.
18
Sat/Sun, Jan. 6/7
TBD
@ Raiders
TBD
The Broncos have not returned to the playoffs since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2015. Payton will aim to snap the club’s seven-year playoff drought this fall in a tough division and conference.