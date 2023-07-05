Denver Broncos 2023 Preseason Schedule

Before the regular season kicks off in September, the Denver Broncos will play three preseason games in August this summer.

The Broncos will open preseason on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 11. That game will be televised locally on 9News and nationally on NFL Network.

After that, Denver has a second road game against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 19. That game will be televised locally on 9News and select TV markets around Colorado and California.

To wrap up preseason, the Broncos will host the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 26. The team’s season finale will be televised locally on 9News and nationally on NFL Network.

Denver’s complete preseason schedule can be seen below.

Broncos Preseason Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (MT) TV 1 Aug. 11 (Fri) @ Cardinals 8 p.m. KTVD/NFLN 2 Aug. 19 (Sat) @ 49ers 6:30 p.m. KTVD 3 Aug. 26 (Sat) vs. Rams 7 p.m. KTVD/NFLN

Before preseason, the Broncos will have 12 training camp practices open to the public (a free ticket is required to attend). To view Denver’s preseason schedule, click here. To view the Broncos’ regular-season schedule, click here. Football will be back before you know it!

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire