Denver Broncos 2023 list of opponents

The NFL offseason has arrived, with NFL free agency and the NFL draft looming for the Denver Broncos (here are the key offseason dates to know). Following the team’s roster moves in March and April, Denver’s 2023 schedule will be announced later this spring.

We already know all of the Broncos’ 2023 opponents.

As part of the NFL’s rotating unbalanced 17-game schedule, the NFC hosted an extra home game in 2022. This year, the AFC — and the Broncos — will get an extra game at home.

Denver Broncos 2023 Opponents

Home Away Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiders New England Patriots Chicago Bears New York Jets Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Washington Commanders Houston Texans Cleveland Browns

The NFL has announced its full regular-season schedule with dates in times in May in recent offseasons, a trend that is expected to continue this year.

Next year, the Broncos will return to having just eight home games. Denver will face the AFC North, the NFC South, an AFC East opponent, an NFC West opponent, and, of course, the AFC West in 2024.

