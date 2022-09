The Denver Broncos are set to kickoff their 2022 NFL season next week when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Fans can download a wallpaper schedule for the team’s complete 2022 schedule below (click here for a larger image).

(USA TODAY Network)

To view a table version of the Broncos’ schedule with times, television and ticket information, click here.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire