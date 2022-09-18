(Broncos Wire)

After a heartbreaking loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, the Denver Broncos will look to bounce back at home against the Houston Texans in Week 2.

Here’s a look at the team’s complete schedule.

Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule

Week Date TV Opponent Time (MT) 1 Sept. 12 ESPN/ABC (MNF) @ Seahawks 6:15 p.m. Tickets 2 Sept. 18 CBS vs. Texans 2:25 p.m. Tickets 3 Sept. 25 NBC (SNF) vs. 49ers 6:20 p.m. Tickets 4 Oct. 2 CBS @ Raiders 2:25 p.m. Tickets 5 Oct. 6 Prime Video (TNF) vs. Colts 6:15 p.m. Tickets 6 Oct. 17 ESPN (MNF) @ Chargers 6:15 p.m. Tickets 7 Oct. 23 CBS vs. Jets 2:05 p.m. Tickets 8 Oct. 30 ESPN+ (London) @ Jaguars 7:30 a.m. Tickets 9 Nov. 6 Bye Week 10 Nov. 13 CBS @ Titans 11:00 a.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 20 Fox vs. Raiders 2:05 p.m. Tickets 12 Nov. 27 Fox vs. Panthers 11:00 a.m. Tickets 13 Dec. 4 CBS vs. Ravens 11:00 a.m. Tickets 14 Dec. 11 NBC (SNF) vs. Chiefs 6:20 p.m. Tickets 15 Dec. 18 Fox vs. Cardinals 2:05 p.m. Tickets 16 Dec. 25 CBS (Christmas Day) @ Rams 2:30 p.m. Tickets 17 Jan. 1 CBS @ Chiefs 11:00 a.m. Tickets 18 Jan. 8 TBD vs. Chargers TBD Tickets

The Broncos will be looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 this season with new quarterback Russell Wilson leading the charge.

