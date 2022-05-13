Denver Broncos 2022 schedule
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Denver BroncosLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The NFL announced the Denver Broncos’ complete 2022 schedule on Thursday evening. Here’s a quick look at all of the team’s upcoming games.
Week 1: @ Seahawks (ESPN/ABC)
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Broncos lead the all-time series against their old divisional rival 35-21, but the Seahawks won the most important matchup between these two teams in Super Bowl XLVIII.
Week 2: vs. Texans (CBS)
(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
The Broncos have only faced the Texans eight times in their history, with Denver leading the series 5-3.
Week 3: vs. 49ers (NBC)
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Broncos lost their most recent meeting against the 49ers (20-14 in 2018) and San Francisco leads the all-time series against Denver 8-7.
Week 4: @ Raiders (CBS)
(AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
The Broncos are yet to beat the Raiders in Las Vegas (0-2).
Week 5: vs. Colts (Prime Video)
(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
The Broncos-Colts all-time series is tied 14-14.
Week 6: @ Chargers (ESPN)
(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Denver hasn’t beaten the Chargers in Los Angeles since 2019.
Week 7: vs. Jets (CBS)
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
The Broncos dominated the Jets 26-0 at home last season and Denver leads the all-time series against New York 22-16-1.
Week 8: @ Jaguars (Oct. 30, ESPN+)
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
The all-time series between the Broncos and Jaguars is tied 7-7. They’ll face off in London this fall.
Week 9: Bye Week
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
After playing in England, the Broncos will get a mid-season bye week.
Week 10: @ Titans (CBS)
(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
The Broncos lost their most recent showdown with the Titans (16-14 in 2020) and Denver trails in the all-time series against Tennessee 24-18-1.
Week 11: vs. Raiders (Fox)
(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
The Broncos haven’t beaten the Raiders at home since 2019.
Week 12: @ Panthers (Fox)
(USA TODAY Sports)
The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Panthers 6-1, including a 24-10 win in Super Bowl 50.
Week 13: @ Ravens (CBS)
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
The Broncos have lost their last two games against the Ravens and Denver hasn’t beaten them in Baltimore since 2012.
Week 14: @ Chiefs (NBC)
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Denver will aim to snap a 13-game losing streak against KC this fall.
Week 15: vs. Cardinals (Fox)
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
The Broncos have historically dominated the Cardinals, with Denver leading its series against Arizona 9-1-1.
Week 16: @ Rams (CBS)
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
The Broncos have lost their last four games against the Rams. Denver last beat Los Angeles (St. Louis at the time) 23-16 in 2002.
Week 17: vs. Chiefs (CBS)
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
The Broncos last beast the Chiefs at home in 2014, during the Peyton Manning era. Russell Wilson will aim to follow Manning’s lead.
Week 18: vs. Chargers (TBD)
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
The Broncos will be hoping for a repeat performance after beating the Chargers 28-13 at home last season.
Denver Broncos 2022 schedule
Week
Date
TV
Opponent
Time (MT)
1
Sept. 12
ESPN/ABC (MNF)
@ Seahawks
6:15 p.m.
2
Sept. 18
CBS
vs. Texans
2:25 p.m.
3
Sept. 25
NBC (SNF)
vs. 49ers
6:20 p.m.
4
Oct. 2
CBS
@ Raiders
2:25 p.m.
5
Oct. 6
Prime Video (TNF)
vs. Colts
6:15 p.m.
6
Oct. 17
ESPN (MNF)
@ Chargers
6:15 p.m.
7
Oct. 23
CBS
vs. Jets
2:05 p.m.
8
Oct. 30
ESPN+ (London)
@ Jaguars
7:30 a.m.
9
Nov. 6
Bye Week
10
Nov. 13
CBS
@ Titans
11:00 a.m.
11
Nov. 20
Fox
vs. Raiders
2:05 p.m.
12
Nov. 27
Fox
vs. Panthers
11:00 a.m.
13
Dec. 4
CBS
vs. Ravens
11:00 a.m.
14
Dec. 11
NBC (SNF)
vs. Chiefs
6:20 p.m.
15
Dec. 18
Fox
vs. Cardinals
2:05 p.m.
16
Dec. 25
CBS (Christmas Day)
@ Rams
2:30 p.m.
17
Jan. 1
CBS
@ Chiefs
11:00 a.m.
18
Jan. 8
TBD
vs. Chargers
TBD
1
1