Denver Broncos 2022 schedule

The NFL announced the Denver Broncos’ complete 2022 schedule on Thursday evening. Here’s a quick look at all of the team’s upcoming games.

Week 1: @ Seahawks (ESPN/ABC)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Broncos lead the all-time series against their old divisional rival 35-21, but the Seahawks won the most important matchup between these two teams in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Week 2: vs. Texans (CBS)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Broncos have only faced the Texans eight times in their history, with Denver leading the series 5-3.

Week 3: vs. 49ers (NBC)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Broncos lost their most recent meeting against the 49ers (20-14 in 2018) and San Francisco leads the all-time series against Denver 8-7.

Week 4: @ Raiders (CBS)

(AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

The Broncos are yet to beat the Raiders in Las Vegas (0-2).

Week 5: vs. Colts (Prime Video)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos-Colts all-time series is tied 14-14.

Week 6: @ Chargers (ESPN)

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Denver hasn’t beaten the Chargers in Los Angeles since 2019.

Week 7: vs. Jets (CBS)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Broncos dominated the Jets 26-0 at home last season and Denver leads the all-time series against New York 22-16-1.

Week 8: @ Jaguars (Oct. 30, ESPN+)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The all-time series between the Broncos and Jaguars is tied 7-7. They’ll face off in London this fall.

Week 9: Bye Week

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

After playing in England, the Broncos will get a mid-season bye week.

Week 10: @ Titans (CBS)

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Broncos lost their most recent showdown with the Titans (16-14 in 2020) and Denver trails in the all-time series against Tennessee 24-18-1.

Week 11: vs. Raiders (Fox)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos haven’t beaten the Raiders at home since 2019.

Week 12: @ Panthers (Fox)

(USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Panthers 6-1, including a 24-10 win in Super Bowl 50.

Week 13: @ Ravens (CBS)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Broncos have lost their last two games against the Ravens and Denver hasn’t beaten them in Baltimore since 2012.

Week 14: @ Chiefs (NBC)

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Denver will aim to snap a 13-game losing streak against KC this fall.

Week 15: vs. Cardinals (Fox)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Broncos have historically dominated the Cardinals, with Denver leading its series against Arizona 9-1-1.

Week 16: @ Rams (CBS)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos have lost their last four games against the Rams. Denver last beat Los Angeles (St. Louis at the time) 23-16 in 2002.

Week 17: vs. Chiefs (CBS)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos last beast the Chiefs at home in 2014, during the Peyton Manning era. Russell Wilson will aim to follow Manning’s lead.

Week 18: vs. Chargers (TBD)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos will be hoping for a repeat performance after beating the Chargers 28-13 at home last season.

Denver Broncos 2022 schedule

Week Date TV Opponent Time (MT) 1 Sept. 12 ESPN/ABC (MNF) @ Seahawks 6:15 p.m. Tickets 2 Sept. 18 CBS vs. Texans 2:25 p.m. Tickets 3 Sept. 25 NBC (SNF) vs. 49ers 6:20 p.m. Tickets 4 Oct. 2 CBS @ Raiders 2:25 p.m. Tickets 5 Oct. 6 Prime Video (TNF) vs. Colts 6:15 p.m. Tickets 6 Oct. 17 ESPN (MNF) @ Chargers 6:15 p.m. Tickets 7 Oct. 23 CBS vs. Jets 2:05 p.m. Tickets 8 Oct. 30 ESPN+ (London) @ Jaguars 7:30 a.m. Tickets 9 Nov. 6 Bye Week 10 Nov. 13 CBS @ Titans 11:00 a.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 20 Fox vs. Raiders 2:05 p.m. Tickets 12 Nov. 27 Fox vs. Panthers 11:00 a.m. Tickets 13 Dec. 4 CBS vs. Ravens 11:00 a.m. Tickets 14 Dec. 11 NBC (SNF) vs. Chiefs 6:20 p.m. Tickets 15 Dec. 18 Fox vs. Cardinals 2:05 p.m. Tickets 16 Dec. 25 CBS (Christmas Day) @ Rams 2:30 p.m. Tickets 17 Jan. 1 CBS @ Chiefs 11:00 a.m. Tickets 18 Jan. 8 TBD vs. Chargers TBD Tickets

