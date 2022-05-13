Denver Broncos 2022 schedule

The NFL announced the Denver Broncoscomplete 2022 schedule on Thursday evening. Here’s a quick look at all of the team’s upcoming games.

Week 1: @ Seahawks (ESPN/ABC)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Broncos lead the all-time series against their old divisional rival 35-21, but the Seahawks won the most important matchup between these two teams in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Week 2: vs. Texans (CBS)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Broncos have only faced the Texans eight times in their history, with Denver leading the series 5-3.

Week 3: vs. 49ers (NBC)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Broncos lost their most recent meeting against the 49ers (20-14 in 2018) and San Francisco leads the all-time series against Denver 8-7.

Week 4: @ Raiders (CBS)

(AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

The Broncos are yet to beat the Raiders in Las Vegas (0-2).

Week 5: vs. Colts (Prime Video)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos-Colts all-time series is tied 14-14.

Week 6: @ Chargers (ESPN)

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Denver hasn’t beaten the Chargers in Los Angeles since 2019.

Week 7: vs. Jets (CBS)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Broncos dominated the Jets 26-0 at home last season and Denver leads the all-time series against New York 22-16-1.

Week 8: @ Jaguars (Oct. 30, ESPN+)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The all-time series between the Broncos and Jaguars is tied 7-7. They’ll face off in London this fall.

Week 9: Bye Week

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

After playing in England, the Broncos will get a mid-season bye week.

Week 10: @ Titans (CBS)

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Broncos lost their most recent showdown with the Titans (16-14 in 2020) and Denver trails in the all-time series against Tennessee 24-18-1.

Week 11: vs. Raiders (Fox)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos haven’t beaten the Raiders at home since 2019.

Week 12: @ Panthers (Fox)

(USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Panthers 6-1, including a 24-10 win in Super Bowl 50.

Week 13: @ Ravens (CBS)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Broncos have lost their last two games against the Ravens and Denver hasn’t beaten them in Baltimore since 2012.

Week 14: @ Chiefs (NBC)

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Denver will aim to snap a 13-game losing streak against KC this fall.

Week 15: vs. Cardinals (Fox)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Broncos have historically dominated the Cardinals, with Denver leading its series against Arizona 9-1-1.

Week 16: @ Rams (CBS)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos have lost their last four games against the Rams. Denver last beat Los Angeles (St. Louis at the time) 23-16 in 2002.

Week 17: vs. Chiefs (CBS)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos last beast the Chiefs at home in 2014, during the Peyton Manning era. Russell Wilson will aim to follow Manning’s lead.

Week 18: vs. Chargers (TBD)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos will be hoping for a repeat performance after beating the Chargers 28-13 at home last season.

Week

Date

TV

Opponent

Time (MT)

1

Sept. 12

ESPN/ABC (MNF)

@ Seahawks

6:15 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 18

CBS

vs. Texans

2:25 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 25

NBC (SNF)

vs. 49ers

6:20 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 2

CBS

@ Raiders

2:25 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 6

Prime Video (TNF)

vs. Colts

6:15 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 17

ESPN (MNF)

@ Chargers

6:15 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 23

CBS

vs. Jets

2:05 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 30

ESPN+ (London)

@ Jaguars

7:30 a.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 6

Bye Week

10

Nov. 13

CBS

@ Titans

11:00 a.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 20

Fox

vs. Raiders

2:05 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 27

Fox

vs. Panthers

11:00 a.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 4

CBS

vs. Ravens

11:00 a.m.

Tickets

14

Dec. 11

NBC (SNF)

vs. Chiefs

6:20 p.m.

Tickets

15

Dec. 18

Fox

vs. Cardinals

2:05 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 25

CBS (Christmas Day)

@ Rams

2:30 p.m.

Tickets

17

Jan. 1

CBS

@ Chiefs

11:00 a.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 8

TBD

vs. Chargers

TBD

Tickets

