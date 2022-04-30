Denver Broncos 2022 NFL draft picks: Round-by-round selections

OU's Nik Bonitto (11) lines up during a 16-13 win against West Virginia on Sept. 25 in Norman.

They may not make a Day 1 selection, but it's a busy 2022 NFL draft for the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos made two picks and two trades on Friday's Day 2 of the draft.

They now have 10 total picks in the draft, with eight coming Saturday in rounds 4-7. Denver also picked up an additional pick for next season in the wheeling and dealing.

Here's a look at where the Broncos will pick. We'll updated with the selections as they come in.

Denver Broncos 2022 NFL draft picks

Round 2, No. 64 overall: Oklahoma EDGE/DE Nik Bonitto (6'3", 248 lbs)

Have the Broncos found an heir apparent to Von Miller as an edge rusher? That's likely the hope with this pick, the final one of the second round. Bonitto led Oklahoma in tackles for loss (15) and sacks (7) as a redshirt junior in 2021, landing a 3rd-team AP All-American nod after being a second-teamer in 2020. He's a quick-twitch (if undersized) pass rusher with a draft profile of "wildly athletic" who also plays the run well.

Broncos trade pick

The Denver Broncos were on the clock at No. 75 overall in the third round, but traded with Houston. Denver moves back to No. 80 with the trade. Denver also picks up No. 162 overall (5th round)

Round 3, No. 80 overall: UCLA TE Greg Dulcich (6'4", 243 lbs)

After trading back, the Broncos landed a tight end in Dulcich. He caught 77 passes for 1,353 yards and 11 touchdowns in 24 college games. Dulcich averaged 17.6 yards per catch in college. He was first-team All-Pac 12 in 2021 and second-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. He's considered a receiving tight end more so than a blocker. He ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash.

Another Denver Broncos trade

The Broncos were slated to pick at No. 96 overall (third round) and traded with Indianapolis to pick up pick No. 179 (fifth round) and a third-round pick from the Colts next year.

Round 4, No. 115 overall: Pittsburgh CB Damarri Mathis (5'11", 196 lbs)

Mathis was a projected 3rd-round pick on most boards, so this is a value pick for the Broncos. Mathis was a two-year starter at Pitt and honorable mention All-ACC in 2021 with two interceptions and 44 tackles. He's projected to be more of a zone coverage nickel or dime DB.

Round 5, No. 116 overall: Iowa State DE Eyioma Uwazurike (6'6", 316 lbs)

The defensive trend continues for Denver, which added another pass rusher with this pick. Uwazurike was a first-team All-Big 12 player last year with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He can play at any position along the line in a 4-3 or 3-4 with his big frame, making him a versatile selection here.

Round 5, No. 152 overall: Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (5'10", 197 lbs)

A second Oklahoma defender for the Broncos in the draft. Turner-Yell was a second-team all-conference pick in 2021, posting 52 tackles, 2.5 for loss and a team-high three interceptions in 10 starts.

Round 5, No. 162 overall: Samford receiver Montrell Washington (5'10", 170 lbs)

The receiver from FCS school Samford had 60 catches for 813 yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 2021. The FCS All-American is a star in the returns, with two punt return and a kick return TD in 2021.

Round 5, No. 171 overall: Washington center Luke Wattenberg (6'4", 299 lbs)

Wattenberg made 48 starts in 54 career college games played. He was honorable mention all-Pac 12 each of his last two seasons. The Broncos traded up eight spots with Green Bay to move from No. 179 to 171. In addition to swapping those fifth-round picks, Denver gave the Packers pick No. 234 overall (7th round).

Other Broncos picks:

Round 6, No. 206 overall

Round 7, No. 232 overall

