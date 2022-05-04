Denver Broncos 2022 NFL draft class: View the 9 players

Associated Press

Democratic U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown beat former state Sen. Nina Turner for the second time since last summer, easily prevailing in an Ohio primary billed nationally as a key showdown between the party’s more moderate establishment and its activist progressive wing. Brown, who had campaigned with South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the most senior Black member of Congress, and as a strong ally to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, had topped Turner in July's special election primary — and did so again Tuesday.