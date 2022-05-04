Denver Broncos 2022 NFL draft class: View the 9 players

Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
The Denver Broncos did not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft after trading for Russell Wilson, but they did end up making nine selections.

Here’s a quick look at Denver’s draft class.

Round 2: Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto

Round 3: UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

Round 4: Pitt CB Demarri Mathis

Round 4: Iowa State DL Eyioma Uwazurike

Round 5: Oklhoma S Delarrin Turner-Yell

Round 5: Samford WR Montrell Washington

Round 5: Washington C Luke Wattenberg

Round 6: Wisconsin DL Matt Henningsen

Round 7: Wisconsin CB Faion Hicks

The Broncos also signed 13 college free agents after the draft.

