Broncos greats Steve Foley, Riley Odoms elected to Ring of Fame

The Denver Broncos announced that former teammates safety Steve Foley and tight end Riley Odoms have been elected to the team’s Ring of Fame on Thursday.

Odoms and Foley were teammates on the first Super Bowl roster in Broncos history in 1977, where they were eventually defeated by the Dallas Cowboys 27-10. The duo will be the 12th and 13th members of the 1977 team to be inducted into the Ring of Fame, joining quarterback Craig Morton, wide receivers Haven Moses and Rick Upchurch, linebackers Randy Gradishar and Tom Jackson, owner Gerald Phipps, defensive tackle Paul Smith, safety Billy Thompson, kicker Jim Turner, cornerback Louis Wright and head coach Red Miller.

Foley was part of the back end of the famed “Orange Crush” defense, which was anchored by linebacker Randy Gradishar. Foley played his entire career for the Broncos from 1976-1986, starting 136 of 150 total games, snatching 44 interceptions (a franchise record) with 622 return yards.

Odoms caught a total of 41 touchdowns from 1972-1983, totaling 5,755 yards. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time First-Team AP All-Pro.

The 2024 campaign is shaping up to be a huge year for this historic roster. Randy Gradishar is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, the first member of the “Orange Crush” defense to receive this distinction. In addition, Denver will roll out special throwback jerseys that specifically honor the 1977 Super Bowl team.

Gradishar, Odoms, Foley and the rest of the 1977 team will be honored during Week 5’s Alumni Week game against the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the Broncos’ oldest rivals.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire