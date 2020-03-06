It’s not just that Barton pulled this off, he pulled it off to tie the game with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Down two, the Denver Nuggets were inbounding the ball under their own basket. Denver would like to get the ball to Nikola Jokic — you know that, I know that, the guy making watered-down margaritas in the arena concourse knows that, and the Hornets defenders certainly know that. So Charlotte has Cody Zeller and Caleb Martin double-teaming Jokic to prevent the pass, with Martin fronting Jokic and putting his back to the ball.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That opened the door for Will Barton to make the clever play of the day, bouncing the pass off Martin’s backside.

Will Barton throws the ball off the defenders' back, resulting in an easy dunk for your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/ekhKXIhHYP — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 6, 2020





Those points mattered. Denver ended up winning the game by two points on a game-winning fadeaway from Jamal Murray just a little less than five minutes later.

Denver’s Will Barton bounces inbounds pass off defender’s back, picks it up for dunk originally appeared on NBCSports.com