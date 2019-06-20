Denver acquires Bol Bol at No. 44: Gains a potential mismatch for the ages originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

The highest-rated basketball player to ever sign with Oregon seemed to have come and gone in a blink of an eye. The Miami Heat selected Bol Bol with the 44th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft and then traded the former Duck to the Denver Nuggets. Last year's player selected at No. 44 played overseas, according to RealGM.com

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here is what the Nuggets are getting with the one of the most talked about prospects and how Bol fits the team's needs.

DID YOU KNOW?

Bol became the second one-and-done player in Oregon men's basketball program history (Troy Brown, 2018). Bol would make six Ducks on NBA rosters - the most Oregon would have ever had in the NBA at one time. He is the first top four national recruit not taken in the first round since 2013.

THE NBA REACTED when Bol fell to the second round after being considered a consensus lottery pick a few months ago.

I know they not gonna let Bol Bol fall to us😏 lol — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 21, 2019

Story continues

Bol Bol exits to cheers and high fives after being selected at No. 44 pic.twitter.com/1p7ajeZh5T — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 21, 2019

AT OREGON

Bol's talent was undeniable during his short stint in green and yellow. A five-star recruit in Oregon's star-studded 2018 recruiting class, Bol elected to exhaust his eligibility after playing in just nine games at Oregon. However, he made the most of his time; the center reached double figures in all nine games and recorded a double-double in four of those games. Bol averaging 21 points, nine rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

TEAM NEEDS

Denver decided Bol's potential reward is worth the risk and rolled the dice on his unique skillset. 7-foot 2 centers with 7-foot-8 wingspans with terrific outside shooting (52 percent from three) don't come along often. Bol's ceiling is high as a floor-spacing, rim-protecting big man. The Nuggets are getting a major mismatch potential.

PRAISED FOR

He is one of the longest players in NBA, measuring at 7'2 with a 7'7 wingspan and 9'7 standing reach at the combine. Even with his length, he is surprisingly quick. He is a serious weapon from beyond the arc; hitting 52 percent of his three-pointers at Oregon. Bol is an effective shot blocker; blocking 12.4 percent of opposing shots while he was on the floor at Oregon.

NEEDS TO WORK ON

Bol's measurements are a red flag. At the NBA combine, Bol weighed in 208 pounds, the same weight as Duke's 6'8" Cam Reddish. He also was listed at 7.1 percent body fat, one of the highest percentages measured. On the 2018-19 Oregon basketball roster, Bol was listed as 235 pounds before his season ending foot injury. It's highly possible Oregon rounded up on his weight, so it doesn't necessarily mean that the 18-year-old has dropped almost 30 pounds. However, NBA teams will want to see him get stronger and put on more weight.

It's imperative Bol lives in the weight room and works on his endurance to reach his NBA potential.

HOMETOWN Olathe, Kan.

OREGON COACH DANA ALTMAN SAID

"Bol is a very talented young man who will continue to grow as a player as he gets stronger," said Altman. "He has some unique skills that will allow him to have a long and prosperous career."