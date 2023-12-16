Dent's coast-to-coast layup secures Lobos' thrilling 73-72 victory over rival Aggies

LAS CRUCES — Donovan Dent grabbed a rebound and took it coast-to-coast for a tough reverse layup with 20.9 seconds remaining for the eventual game-winner in a thrilling 73-72 UNM Lobos win over the New Mexico State Aggies on Friday night in the Pan American Center.

“Just a high pickup, inside hand finish over the defender,” said Dent, the Lobos sophomore point guard who finished with 14 points, 6 assists, 4 steals and 4 rebounds. “I thought the guy would come from behind, that’s why I went with the right hand instead of the left. He would have blocked it if it was my left. It was just a good finish over the defender.”

The close call victory for the Lobos (10-1) was a big difference from 13 days prior when the Lobos beat NMSU by 44 points in the Pit, 106-62.

"This is the third close game we've had, we just haven't won one of them," said NMSU coach Jason Hooten, whose Aggies fall to 5-7 on the season. "Once we do, I think we can take off.

"It's hard to take anything positive from a loss but I'm proud of our effort tonight. We were down 11 in the second half, came back and kept fighting. Pleased with the fight we showed."

NMSU took a 72-68 lead on a Christian Cook free throw with 1:07 remaining in the game.

Jaelen House answered that with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 72-71 with 55 seconds left.

The Lobos let the Aggies play out their possession, which ended in a Brandon Suggs missed jumper that Dent rebounded, leading to his layup.

UNM’s Nelly Junior Joseph stole the ball (one of his season-high five steals) with 3.8 seconds remaining on NMSU’s next possession, but missed two free throws. NMSU grabbed the rebound on his second miss and called a timeout. With 2.0 seconds remaining, the Aggies couldn’t capitalize on a full-court inbounds pass that was stolen by the Lobos.

“The three big plays that won us the game,” UNM coach Richard Pitino said, “were the Jaelen House made 3 (with 55.0 seconds remaining); Nelly’s steal — we wanted to be aggressive, we thought they’d go high ball screen, he gets an amazing steal; … And then Donovan makes an absolute amazing finish at the rim. That’s how we won the game.

“Credit to them in the second half. They knocked down a bunch of 3s. … Some of it was them, for sure, some of it was we needed to be there a little bit quicker.”

NMSU, which played in front of announced crowd 5,182, was 7-of-9 from beyond the arc in the second half after a 2-of-11 showing in the first 20 minutes. The Aggies’ three 3s on three consecutive possessions from 3:33 to 1:57 gave them a 71-68 lead.

Then came the Cook free throw for the 4-point lead in the final minute before the Lobos closed out strong.

“I knew it’d be a tough game,” Pitino said. “I was concerned with it. Anytime you win in that fashion at your place, and you got to come back here, we knew it’d be difficult. It was just one of those games where let’s just find a way to get that win get home. So really proud of our guys.”

Four Lobos scored in double figures, led by freshman JT Toppin who had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 8 offensive boards in the game.

NMSU had five players score in double figures, led by Jaylin Jackson-Posey’s 22.

The Lobos started the first half hitting just 4 of 19 shots (21.1%). UNM closed the half hitting 10 of its final 14 (71.4%) of the half and clung to a fortuitous 32-30 halftime lead. Coming into the game, UNM averaged 86.1 points per game.

Cook hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the second half, putting the Aggies up 33-32 with 19:41 left in the game — a far cry from the first game between the two rivals which n the second half was never closer than the 25-point halftime margin.

Friday, after Cook’s 3-pointer, the Lobos finally had its defense lead to its offense — the team’s calling card in much of its recent success.

In a 12-0 scoring run that started with a House free throw with 19:15 and ended on a JT Toppin dunk off an offensive rebound with 16:29 left, the Lobos had three steals, two offensive rebounds and an assist helping them take a 44-33 lead.

Following an NMSU timeout, the Aggies had a run of their own, tying the game at 47-47 with 12:10 remaining on a Jordan Rawls layup with 12:10 remaining.

The game largely went back and forth, competitively, for the rest of the game — reminiscent of rivalry games of old.

TOP SCORERS OUT: Jamal Mashburn Jr., the Lobos leading scorer on the season at 18.2 points per game, missed his sixth consecutive game on Friday with a thumb injury expected to keep him sidelined at least through Christmas.

For the Aggies, Femi Odukale missed Friday’s game. He’s the team’s leading scorer (12.3) and rebounder (6.2). The Seton Hall transfer played just one minute in the second half of Tuesday’s win over Northern New Mexico. It is unclear why he was held out of Friday’s game.

LOU HENSON: NMSU Called Friday night’s game the Lou Henson Classic, gave away T-shirts with his picture on them to the student section and honored his 1998-99 NCAA Tournament Aggies at halftime.

